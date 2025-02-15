Taylor and Utah Tech host Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (9-15, 6-4 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-17, 1-8 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech plays Cal Baptist after Ellie Taylor scored 21 points in Utah Tech’s 69-66 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers are 4-8 on their home court. Utah Tech ranks ninth in the WAC in team defense, giving up 74.7 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Lancers are 6-4 in conference matchups. Cal Baptist is ninth in the WAC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Schmidt averaging 3.1.

Utah Tech scores 64.0 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 73.1 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist’s 40.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Utah Tech has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

The Trailblazers and Lancers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Isaacson is shooting 49.0% and averaging 12.5 points for the Trailblazers. Taylor is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Nhug Bosch Duran is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 11 points. Khloe Lemon is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 60.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.