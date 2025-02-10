Taylor, Air Force Falcons take on the UNLV Rebels

Air Force Falcons (3-21, 0-13 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (12-12, 6-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ethan Taylor and Air Force visit Dedan Thomas Jr. and UNLV on Tuesday.

The Rebels have gone 8-4 in home games. UNLV has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Falcons have gone 0-13 against MWC opponents. Air Force gives up 72.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.6 points per game.

UNLV is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 62.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 70.0 UNLV gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Rebels. Jaden Henley is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor is averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Falcons. Luke Kearney is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 59.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.