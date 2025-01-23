Tavarez leads Charleston (SC) against UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-5, 4-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-4, 5-1 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces UNC Wilmington after Deywilk Tavarez scored 32 points in Charleston (SC)’s 87-85 victory against the Northeastern Huskies.

The Cougars have gone 8-1 at home. Charleston (SC) ranks second in the CAA with 16.4 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 6.1.

The Seahawks are 4-2 in CAA play. UNC Wilmington has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Charleston (SC) averages 78.4 points, 8.1 more per game than the 70.3 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington scores 5.3 more points per game (79.7) than Charleston (SC) allows (74.4).

The Cougars and Seahawks match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavarez averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Ante Brzovic is averaging 18.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Sean Moore is averaging 7.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Seahawks. Donovan Newby is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

