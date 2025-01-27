Tate and Mississippi Valley State host Southern

Southern Jaguars (11-8, 6-0 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-18, 0-7 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -21.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts Southern after Arthur Tate scored 21 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 65-54 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Delta Devils have gone 2-3 in home games. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Jaguars are 6-0 in conference play. Southern ranks second in the SWAC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Damariee Jones averaging 2.2.

Mississippi Valley State scores 53.5 points per game, 16.2 fewer points than the 69.7 Southern gives up. Southern averages 76.5 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 83.2 Mississippi Valley State gives up.

The Delta Devils and Jaguars square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Sanders is averaging 8.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Delta Devils. Tate is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Johnson is averaging 10.3 points for the Jaguars. Dionjahe Thomas is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 54.0 points, 24.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.