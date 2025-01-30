Tarleton State visits Utah Tech following Little’s 24-point showing

Tarleton State Texans (12-9, 3-3 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-13, 1-4 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on Utah Tech after Miannah Little scored 24 points in Tarleton State’s 79-54 win against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-5 at home. Utah Tech is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Texans have gone 3-3 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State ranks fifth in the WAC shooting 28.8% from 3-point range.

Utah Tech averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Utah Tech allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Isaacson is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Ellie Taylor is shooting 42.9% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Arieona Rosborough is shooting 42.6% and averaging 12.6 points for the Texans. Niki Van Wyk is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 56.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.