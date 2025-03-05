Tarleton State visits Cal Baptist following Riley’s 24-point game

Tarleton State Texans (12-17, 7-7 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (14-14, 7-7 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Tarleton State after Tylen Riley scored 24 points in Cal Baptist’s 61-57 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Lancers have gone 9-5 in home games. Cal Baptist has a 6-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Texans are 7-7 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is scoring 20.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lancers. Kendal Coleman is averaging 11.7 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games.

Bubu Benjamin is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.6 points for the Texans. Dantwan Grimes is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Texans: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

