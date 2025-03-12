Tarleton State Texans play in WAC Tournament against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-20, 7-9 WAC) vs. Tarleton State Texans (19-12, 10-6 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State takes on Southern Utah in the WAC Tournament.

The Texans are 10-6 against WAC opponents and 9-6 in non-conference play. Tarleton State has a 5-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Thunderbirds are 7-9 against WAC teams. Southern Utah is fifth in the WAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Lexi Bull averaging 1.9.

Tarleton State scores 64.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 67.0 Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Tarleton State won 74-53 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Jakoriah Long led Tarleton State with 21 points, and Ava Uhrich led Southern Utah with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arieona Rosborough is scoring 12.5 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Texans. Long is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

Bull is averaging 4.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Daylani Ballena is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 61.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.