Tarleton State squares off against Lindenwood (MO) in NIT matchup

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (22-10, 17-5 OVC) at Tarleton State Texans (20-13, 11-7 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State plays Lindenwood (MO) in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Texans have gone 11-7 against WAC opponents, with a 9-6 record in non-conference play. Tarleton State is the WAC leader with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Faith Acker averaging 6.3.

The Lions are 17-5 in OVC play. Lindenwood (MO) averages 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Tarleton State averages 64.0 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 65.2 Lindenwood (MO) gives up. Lindenwood (MO) has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arieona Rosborough is averaging 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 11.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Lions. Brooke Coffey is averaging 12.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

