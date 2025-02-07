Tarleton State hosts Utah Valley after White’s 34-point performance

Utah Valley Wolverines (13-8, 5-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (15-9, 6-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on Tarleton State after Tahlia White scored 34 points in Utah Valley’s 85-83 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Texans are 10-2 in home games. Tarleton State has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The Wolverines are 5-4 in WAC play. Utah Valley is 6-6 against opponents over .500.

Tarleton State is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.6% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley scores 9.4 more points per game (66.4) than Tarleton State allows (57.0).

The Texans and Wolverines match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakoriah Long averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Arieona Rosborough is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

White is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wolverines. Danja Stafford is averaging 8.5 points and 10.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 14.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.