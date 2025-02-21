Tarleton State hosts UT Arlington following Thornton’s 29-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (14-9, 9-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (17-10, 8-4 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on Tarleton State after Aspen Thornton scored 29 points in UT Arlington’s 82-69 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Texans have gone 11-2 at home. Tarleton State ranks second in the WAC in team defense, giving up 58.5 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Mavericks are 9-3 in WAC play. UT Arlington is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

Tarleton State averages 64.6 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 67.4 UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Tarleton State allows.

The Texans and Mavericks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arieona Rosborough is averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the past 10 games.

Koi Love is averaging 16.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Mavericks. Avery Brittingham is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

