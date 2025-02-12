Tarleton State hosts Grand Canyon in conference matchup

Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-6, 7-2 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-15, 5-5 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on Tarleton State in WAC action Thursday.

The Texans have gone 8-1 at home. Tarleton State is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Antelopes have gone 7-2 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon ranks seventh in the WAC shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Tarleton State makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Grand Canyon averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Tarleton State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Mpaka is averaging 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Texans. Bubu Benjamin is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 14.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Antelopes. JaKobe Coles is averaging 13.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 24.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.