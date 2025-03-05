Tarleton State hosts Cal Baptist after Tu’ua’s 21-point performance

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-16, 9-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (18-11, 9-5 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces Tarleton State after Anaiyah Tu’ua scored 21 points in Cal Baptist’s 94-74 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Texans have gone 12-2 in home games. Tarleton State scores 64.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The Lancers have gone 9-5 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

Tarleton State is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 40.1% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Acker is averaging 8.5 points and six rebounds for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tu’ua is averaging 10.3 points, six assists and 1.5 steals for the Lancers. Khloe Lemon is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.