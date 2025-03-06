Tarleton State hosts Cal Baptist after Tu’ua’s 21-point outing

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-16, 9-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (18-11, 9-5 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Tarleton State after Anaiyah Tu’ua scored 21 points in Cal Baptist’s 94-74 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Texans have gone 12-2 in home games. Tarleton State is eighth in the WAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Arieona Rosborough averaging 3.0.

The Lancers have gone 9-5 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

Tarleton State scores 64.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 73.0 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Tarleton State have averaged.

The Texans and Lancers meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosborough is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grace Schmidt is averaging 13.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Lancers. Khloe Lemon is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.