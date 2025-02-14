Tarke leads Towson against Monmouth after 22-point game

Monmouth Hawks (9-17, 7-6 CAA) at Towson Tigers (17-9, 12-1 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson faces Monmouth after Nendah Tarke scored 22 points in Towson’s 75-70 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Tigers are 9-1 on their home court. Towson scores 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 7-6 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is 5-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Towson is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Towson has allowed to its opponents (43.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Tejada is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Abdi Bashir Jr. is averaging 20.8 points for the Hawks. Madison Durr is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 71.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.