Tampa Bay’s Wirfs agrees to $140.63 million extension, becoming highest-paid OL in NFL history

Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history after agreeing Thursday to a five-year, $140.63 million contract extension.

The deal, which runs through 2029, surpasses extensions signed this year by Minnesota’s Christian Darrisaw (four years, $113 million) and Detroit’s Penei Sewell (four years, $112 million).

ESPN reported it includes $88.24 million guaranteed.

Wirfs was the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft, became an immediate starter at right tackle and helped the Tom Brady-led Bucs win the Super Bowl as a rookie.

He was a first-time All-Pro in 2021 and has made the past three Pro Bowls, including last season when he made a smooth transition from right to left tackle.

The 25-year-old Wirfs attended mandatory minicamp in June, although he didn’t risk injury by joining teammates in practice. In a show of good faith, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman reported to training camp on time while contract talks continued.

Earlier this week, Wirfs said teammates had been supportive throughout the process.

“Everyone’s had my back this whole time. There’s no bad blood anywhere,” Wirfs said. “But I was like, I’ve got to be out here with the guys, I’ve got to do something.”

Wirfs, who’s started 63 regular-season and eight playoff games over the past four years, was scheduled to earn $18.24 million this fall under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

The deal Thursday caps a busy offseason in which the Bucs spent generously to retain the core of a roster that has won three straight NFC South championships and made four consecutive playoff appearances.

In addition to making Wirfs the league’s highest-paid offensive lineman, the club re-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield (three years, $100 million), franchise career receiving leader Mike Evans (two years, $41 million) and All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (four years, $84 million).

