Talford and Winthrop host South Carolina Upstate

Winthrop Eagles (16-9, 6-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-20, 1-9 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits South Carolina Upstate after Kelton Talford scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 83-65 win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Spartans have gone 4-6 in home games. South Carolina Upstate is 2-14 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 6-4 in conference games. Winthrop leads the Big South scoring 84.7 points per game while shooting 46.8%.

South Carolina Upstate makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Winthrop has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 47.6% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mister Dean is shooting 57.2% and averaging 15.3 points for the Spartans. Brit Harris is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Talford is averaging 16.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Paul Jones III is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 71.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.