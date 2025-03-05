Tabeling and the Ohio Bobcats host conference foe Western Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos (11-16, 7-9 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (6-21, 4-12 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hannah Spitzley and Western Michigan visit Bailey Tabeling and Ohio on Wednesday.

The Bobcats are 4-10 on their home court. Ohio allows 72.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.4 points per game.

The Broncos are 7-9 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is eighth in the MAC with 12.0 assists per game led by Marina Asensio averaging 4.7.

Ohio is shooting 37.0% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

The Bobcats and Broncos square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedi Watkins is averaging 14.8 points for the Bobcats. Tabeling is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Spitzley is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Broncos. Asensio is averaging 12.8 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 23.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

