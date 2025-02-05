Syracuse visits Virginia Tech following Ekh’s 23-point outing

Syracuse Orange (8-13, 2-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (15-7, 6-5 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Syracuse after Matilda Ekh scored 23 points in Virginia Tech’s 79-71 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Hokies are 10-3 in home games. Virginia Tech scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Orange are 2-8 in ACC play. Syracuse is 6-13 against opponents over .500.

Virginia Tech makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Syracuse averages 70.9 points per game, 3.5 more than the 67.4 Virginia Tech gives up.

The Hokies and Orange face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 14.2 points and 3.2 assists for the Hokies. Ekh is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Georgia Woolley is averaging 14.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.