Syracuse plays Wake Forest following Burrows’ 28-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-14, 1-10 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (9-13, 3-8 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Wake Forest after Sophie Burrows scored 28 points in Syracuse’s 93-87 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Orange have gone 5-7 at home. Syracuse is the ACC leader with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyra Wood averaging 3.2.

The Demon Deacons are 1-10 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest allows 64.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Syracuse averages 71.9 points, 7.3 more per game than the 64.6 Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Syracuse allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Woolley is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Orange. Burrows is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DeMeara Hinds is averaging 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 24.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.