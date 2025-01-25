Syracuse plays Clemson on 4-game road skid

Syracuse Orange (7-12, 1-7 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-9, 4-5 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse will aim to end its four-game road skid when the Orange visit Clemson.

The Tigers are 8-4 in home games. Clemson is eighth in the ACC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Tessa Miller averaging 4.3.

The Orange are 1-7 against ACC opponents. Syracuse ranks eighth in the ACC with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Kyra Wood averaging 6.8.

Clemson is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Kohn averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Loyal McQueen is averaging 13.9 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Wood is averaging 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Orange. Georgia Woolley is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.