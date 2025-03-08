Syracuse hosts Virginia in conference matchup

Virginia Cavaliers (15-15, 8-11 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (12-18, 6-13 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Isaac McKneely and Virginia visit Eddie Lampkin Jr. and Syracuse in ACC play.

The Orange are 10-6 in home games. Syracuse has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cavaliers are 8-11 in conference games. Virginia gives up 66.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Syracuse averages 75.4 points, 9.2 more per game than the 66.2 Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Syracuse gives up.

The Orange and Cavaliers match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Starling is shooting 40.5% and averaging 18.0 points for the Orange. Chris Bell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McKneely averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Dai Dai Ames is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 26.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

