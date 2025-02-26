Syracuse hosts Pittsburgh after Faye’s 21-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-17, 4-12 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-17, 4-12 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces Syracuse after Khadija Faye scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 72-59 win against the Clemson Tigers.

The Orange are 6-8 in home games. Syracuse is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 4-12 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Syracuse’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Syracuse has given up to its opponents (42.9%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Woolley is averaging 15.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Faye is averaging 18.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Panthers. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.