Syracuse hosts James and No. 20 NC State

NC State Wolfpack (14-4, 6-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (7-11, 1-6 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 NC State visits Syracuse after Aziaha James scored 20 points in NC State’s 73-68 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Orange have gone 5-5 at home. Syracuse is the ACC leader with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyra Wood averaging 3.1.

The Wolfpack are 6-1 against ACC opponents. NC State is 12-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Syracuse’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game NC State allows. NC State has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

The Orange and Wolfpack meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Burrows is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 10.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Georgia Woolley is averaging 13 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Madison Hayes is averaging 9.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Wolfpack. James is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.