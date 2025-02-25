Swords and Michigan host Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan hosts Iowa after Syla Swords scored 24 points in Michigan’s 78-68 win over the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Wolverines are 12-2 on their home court. Michigan averages 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are 8-8 in Big Ten play. Iowa is fifth in the Big Ten with 17.4 assists per game led by Lucy Olsen averaging 5.0.

Michigan scores 78.6 points, 12.8 more per game than the 65.8 Iowa allows. Iowa has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The Wolverines and Hawkeyes meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swords is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds. Olivia Olson is averaging 16.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Olsen is averaging 17.8 points and five assists for the Hawkeyes. Sydney Affolter is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.