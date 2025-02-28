Swope leads Saint Louis against Loyola Chicago after 23-point showing

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (19-9, 10-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (16-12, 9-6 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Loyola Chicago after Isaiah Swope scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 57-56 victory over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Billikens have gone 12-3 in home games. Saint Louis is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Ramblers are 10-5 in conference matchups. Loyola Chicago leads the A-10 with 16.2 assists. Kymany Houinsou leads the Ramblers with 3.1.

Saint Louis averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Saint Louis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is scoring 17.1 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the past 10 games.

Jayden Dawson is averaging 13.2 points for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.