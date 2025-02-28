Sutton leads Omaha against Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-21, 3-12 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (18-12, 12-3 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts Oral Roberts after Marquel Sutton scored 36 points in Omaha’s 93-85 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Mavericks are 10-2 in home games. Omaha is fifth in the Summit League with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Sutton averaging 7.1.

The Golden Eagles are 3-12 in Summit League play. Oral Roberts has a 5-17 record against teams over .500.

Omaha scores 77.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 78.7 Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 74.5 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 76.1 Omaha allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sutton is shooting 47.9% and averaging 18.7 points for the Mavericks. JJ White is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sam Alajiki is averaging 12 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

