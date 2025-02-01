Sutton leads Omaha against Denver after 29-point outing

Denver Pioneers (8-15, 2-6 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (13-10, 7-1 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -10.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts Denver after Marquel Sutton scored 29 points in Omaha’s 91-87 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Mavericks have gone 6-2 in home games. Omaha ranks fifth in the Summit League with 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Sutton averaging 6.3.

The Pioneers are 2-6 in Summit League play. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit League with 19.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Nicholas Shogbonyo averaging 3.8.

Omaha averages 75.5 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 79.2 Denver gives up. Denver has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of Omaha have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Osburn averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Sutton is shooting 51.0% and averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

Shogbonyo is shooting 42.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Pioneers. Sebastian Akins is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 85.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 25.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.