Sutton and Omaha host UMKC

Omaha Mavericks (16-12, 10-3 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-16, 3-9 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha faces UMKC after Marquel Sutton scored 20 points in Omaha’s 95-84 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Kangaroos are 8-4 on their home court. UMKC is the leader in the Summit League in team defense, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Mavericks are 10-3 in Summit League play. Omaha has a 7-10 record against opponents over .500.

UMKC is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 10.4 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sutton is averaging 18 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. JJ White is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

