Sutton and Omaha host Oral Roberts

Omaha Mavericks (12-9, 6-0 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-14, 1-5 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -3; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits Oral Roberts after Marquel Sutton scored 24 points in Omaha’s 89-78 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-4 at home. Oral Roberts is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 6-0 against Summit League opponents. Omaha is 6-7 against opponents over .500.

Oral Roberts averages 75.2 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 73.9 Omaha allows. Omaha averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Oral Roberts allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issac McBride is averaging 18.4 points for the Golden Eagles. Jackson Skipper is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sutton is averaging 16.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tony Osburn is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 73.7 points, 25.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.