Sundell leads No. 14 Kansas State against Iowa State after 20-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (20-10, 11-6 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kansas State visits Iowa State after Serena Sundell scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 79-62 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Cyclones have gone 14-2 in home games. Iowa State ranks seventh in college basketball with 19.3 assists per game led by Emily Ryan averaging 6.0.

The Wildcats are 13-4 in Big 12 play. Kansas State leads college basketball with 21.8 assists per game led by Sundell averaging 7.1.

Iowa State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 13.8 more points per game (80.1) than Iowa State allows (66.3).

The Cyclones and Wildcats meet Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audi Crooks is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Cyclones. Kelsey Joens is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sundell is averaging 13.6 points and 7.1 assists for the Wildcats. Taryn Sides is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.