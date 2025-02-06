Sugapong and the UCSD Tritons take on conference foe UC Riverside

UCSD Tritons (10-12, 6-4 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (10-11, 6-5 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sumayah Sugapong and UCSD visit Esther Matarranz and UC Riverside in Big West action.

The Highlanders have gone 5-2 at home. UC Riverside has a 5-10 record against teams over .500.

The Tritons are 6-4 in Big West play. UCSD is fifth in the Big West with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Kayanna Spriggs averaging 6.3.

UC Riverside scores 57.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 60.0 UCSD allows. UCSD averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UC Riverside gives up.

The Highlanders and Tritons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matarranz is averaging 6.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Highlanders. Seneca Hackley is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sugapong is shooting 33.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 54.9 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Tritons: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.