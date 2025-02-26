Sugapong and the UCSD Tritons host conference foe CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (4-21, 2-14 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (14-14, 10-6 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sumayah Sugapong and UCSD host Erika Aspajo and CSU Northridge in Big West play.

The Tritons are 8-7 on their home court. UCSD averages 63.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Matadors are 2-14 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

UCSD’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 55.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 58.3 UCSD gives up to opponents.

The Tritons and Matadors match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sugapong is averaging 14.1 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kelly Tumlin is shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 8.4 points. Nnenna Orji is shooting 39.5% and averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 62.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 31.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

