Suarez leads George Mason against VCU after 23-point performance

VCU Rams (10-13, 4-7 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (19-3, 9-2 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays VCU after Paula Suarez scored 23 points in George Mason’s 86-53 win over the Dayton Flyers.

The Patriots have gone 10-1 in home games. George Mason averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 19-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Rams have gone 4-7 against A-10 opponents. VCU averages 16.7 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

George Mason makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). VCU has shot at a 38.8% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Harris is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Patriots. Zahirah Walton is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mykel Parham is averaging 4.5 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Rams. Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 54.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.