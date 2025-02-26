Suarez leads Cal against Georgia Tech after 20-point outing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-7, 9-7 ACC) at California Golden Bears (22-7, 10-6 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Georgia Tech after Marta Suarez scored 20 points in Cal’s 87-84 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Golden Bears are 14-1 on their home court. Cal has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-7 in ACC play. Georgia Tech ranks sixth in the ACC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kara Dunn averaging 2.6.

Cal averages 73.6 points, 10.6 more per game than the 63.0 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 12.9 more points per game (77.5) than Cal gives up (64.6).

The Golden Bears and Yellow Jackets square off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ioanna Krimili averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Suarez is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zoesha Smith is averaging 7.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dunn is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.