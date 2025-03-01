Stubbs leads Utah State against Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-19, 6-11 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (3-25, 2-14 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Nevada after Cheyenne Stubbs scored 30 points in Utah State’s 82-75 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aggies have gone 2-10 in home games. Utah State ranks ninth in the MWC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamisyn Heaton averaging 2.1.

The Wolf Pack are 6-11 in conference games. Nevada is seventh in the MWC allowing 65.2 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Utah State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada’s 39.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

The Aggies and Wolf Pack square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stubbs is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.8 points. Taliyah Logwood is shooting 37.1% and averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games.

Lexie Givens is averaging 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Dymonique Maxie is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 56.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

