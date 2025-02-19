Stubbs and Utah State host Air Force

Air Force Falcons (14-11, 4-9 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (2-23, 1-12 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on Air Force after Cheyenne Stubbs scored 20 points in Utah State’s 78-63 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Aggies have gone 1-9 at home. Utah State is 1-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Falcons have gone 4-9 against MWC opponents. Air Force is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 65.5 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 79.0 Utah State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stubbs is shooting 37.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Aggies. Elise Livingston is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Milahnie Perry is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Falcons. Madison Smith is averaging 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

