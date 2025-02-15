Stony Brook visits Northeastern following King’s 24-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-20, 2-11 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (14-12, 6-7 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -11.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Stony Brook after Rashad King scored 24 points in Northeastern’s 67-58 win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Huskies are 6-4 on their home court. Northeastern is 7-9 against opponents over .500.

The Seawolves are 2-11 in CAA play. Stony Brook ranks ninth in the CAA giving up 74.8 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

Northeastern’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Northeastern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harold Woods is averaging 12 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Huskies. JB Frankel is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

CJ Luster II is averaging 16.1 points for the Seawolves. Andre Snoddy is averaging 13.2 points and eight rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.