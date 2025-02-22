Stony Brook visits N.C. A&T after Lamothe’s 25-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-21, 2-12 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-22, 2-13 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces Stony Brook after Jahnathan Lamothe scored 25 points in N.C. A&T’s 53-50 win against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Aggies are 4-9 on their home court. N.C. A&T is 2-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Seawolves are 2-12 against conference opponents. Stony Brook is 2-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

N.C. A&T is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Ryan Forrest is averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games.

CJ Luster II is scoring 15.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Seawolves. Andre Snoddy is averaging 14.4 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.