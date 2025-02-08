Stony Brook visits Hofstra after Aranguren’s 35-point outing

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-19, 1-10 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (12-12, 4-7 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -11; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts Stony Brook after Jean Aranguren scored 35 points in Hofstra’s 77-68 loss to the Northeastern Huskies.

The Pride have gone 5-5 at home. Hofstra is second in the CAA with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Graham averaging 5.3.

The Seawolves have gone 1-10 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook has a 3-15 record against teams over .500.

Hofstra scores 67.3 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 74.6 Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Hofstra gives up.

The Pride and Seawolves square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aranguren is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 15 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Cruz Davis is averaging 13.9 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games.

CJ Luster II is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 15.2 points. Andre Snoddy is shooting 50.0% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Seawolves: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

