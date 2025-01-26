Stony Brook takes on Campbell, seeks 6th straight home win

Campbell Camels (10-8, 3-3 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-9, 4-3 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Seawolves face Campbell.

The Seawolves are 7-2 on their home court. Stony Brook has a 2-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Camels are 3-3 in CAA play. Campbell is seventh in the CAA with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Audrey Fuller averaging 6.2.

Stony Brook’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Stony Brook gives up.

The Seawolves and Camels square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaida Gonzalez is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Seawolves. Breauna Ware is averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Fuller is averaging 3.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Camels. Gianni Boone is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 61.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Camels: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

