Stony Brook hosts Tejada and Towson

Towson Tigers (14-9, 9-1 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (5-18, 1-9 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Towson faces Stony Brook after Tyler Tejada scored 20 points in Towson’s 55-54 win over the Drexel Dragons.

The Seawolves have gone 3-7 at home. Stony Brook has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 9-1 against conference opponents. Towson is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Stony Brook’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Towson allows. Towson averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Stony Brook allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Luster II is averaging 15.3 points for the Seawolves. Andre Snoddy is averaging 8.5 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Mekhi Lowery is averaging 6.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Tejada is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

