Stony Brook hosts Monmouth following Snoddy’s 27-point game

Monmouth Hawks (8-17, 6-6 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-19, 2-10 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Monmouth after Andre Snoddy scored 27 points in Stony Brook’s 80-75 win against the Hofstra Pride.

The Seawolves are 3-8 on their home court. Stony Brook is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 6-6 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is sixth in the CAA with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Cornelius Robinson Jr. averaging 2.1.

Stony Brook’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Stony Brook allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Snoddy is averaging 8.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Seawolves. CJ Luster II is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Abdi Bashir Jr. is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.