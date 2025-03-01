Stony Brook hosts Monmouth after Rodriguez’s 25-point game

Monmouth Hawks (13-13, 8-7 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-15, 6-9 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth visits Stony Brook after Damaris Rodriguez scored 25 points in Monmouth’s 75-65 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Seawolves have gone 9-4 at home. Stony Brook averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 7-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hawks are 8-7 in CAA play. Monmouth averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Stony Brook is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 38.5% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Stony Brook allows.

The Seawolves and Hawks square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamarla King is averaging 8.9 points and seven rebounds for the Seawolves. Zaida Gonzalez is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rodriguez is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hawks. Taisha Exanor is averaging 14.9 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 56.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

