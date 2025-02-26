Stony Brook hosts Hofstra after Davis’ 28-point showing

Hofstra Pride (13-16, 5-11 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-23, 2-14 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays Stony Brook after Cruz Davis scored 28 points in Hofstra’s 78-65 victory against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Seawolves are 3-9 on their home court. Stony Brook is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pride are 5-11 against conference opponents. Hofstra ranks eighth in the CAA shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Stony Brook makes 41.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Hofstra averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Stony Brook allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin O’Connor is averaging 7.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Seawolves. CJ Luster II is averaging 19.4 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games.

Davis is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pride. Jean Aranguren is averaging 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Pride: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.