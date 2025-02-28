Stony Brook hosts Elon following Simpkins’ 22-point game

Elon Phoenix (17-13, 8-9 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (7-23, 3-14 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays Stony Brook after TK Simpkins scored 22 points in Elon’s 79-76 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Seawolves are 4-9 in home games. Stony Brook has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Phoenix are 8-9 against conference opponents. Elon leads the CAA with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Matthew Van Komen averaging 3.4.

Stony Brook’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Elon allows. Elon averages 73.8 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 74.2 Stony Brook allows.

The Seawolves and Phoenix face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Luster II is averaging 16.1 points for the Seawolves. Andre Snoddy is averaging 14.6 points and 10.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Simpkins is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Nick Dorn is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.