Stony Brook faces Charleston (SC) following Gonzalez’s 22-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (10-9, 5-3 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-5, 4-3 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits Charleston (SC) after Zaida Gonzalez scored 22 points in Stony Brook’s 75-70 win against the Campbell Camels.

The Cougars are 7-2 in home games.

The Seawolves are 5-3 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook is fourth in the CAA giving up 59.7 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 38.9% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Charleston (SC) gives up.

The Cougars and Seawolves meet Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is averaging 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gonzalez averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 26.1% from beyond the arc. Breauna Ware is shooting 42.5% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.