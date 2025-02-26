Stonehill visits Brown and Fairleigh Dickinson

Stonehill Skyhawks (14-15, 6-8 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-18, 7-7 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Stonehill after Terrence Brown scored 27 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 85-80 overtime loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Knights have gone 7-4 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Skyhawks are 6-8 in NEC play. Stonehill is 3-3 in one-possession games.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 68.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 73.8 Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 20.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Knights. Jo’el Emanuel is averaging 10 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Louie Semona averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Todd Brogna is averaging 11.4 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

