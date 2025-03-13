Stonehill Skyhawks take on the Le Moyne Dolphins in NEC Tournament

Le Moyne Dolphins (7-23, 7-10 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (16-14, 12-5 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces Le Moyne in the NEC Tournament.

The Skyhawks’ record in NEC games is 12-5, and their record is 4-9 in non-conference play. Stonehill leads the NEC with 16.1 assists per game led by Brooke Paquette averaging 4.8.

The Dolphins are 7-10 in NEC play. Le Moyne is 1-13 against opponents over .500.

Stonehill averages 65.0 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 69.3 Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Stonehill allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Stonehill won the last matchup 65-61 on March 1. Paquette scored 22 to help lead Stonehill to the victory, and Haedyn Roberts scored 27 points for Le Moyne.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharn Hayward is shooting 41.4% and averaging 16.4 points for the Skyhawks. Paquette is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Roberts is scoring 11.9 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 10.3 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.