Stonehill plays Fairleigh Dickinson after Semona’s 21-point performance

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (7-13, 3-2 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (11-10, 3-3 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Louie Semona scored 21 points in Stonehill’s 75-73 win over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-1 at home. Stonehill ranks fourth in the NEC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Todd Brogna averaging 4.2.

The Knights are 3-2 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stonehill is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Stonehill allows.

The Skyhawks and Knights match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amir Nesbitt is averaging 7.9 points for the Skyhawks. Semona is averaging 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games.

Terrence Brown is averaging 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Knights. Jo’el Emanuel is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.