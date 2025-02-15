Stonehill plays conference foe Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst Lakers (13-15, 7-6 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (13-13, 5-6 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -6.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays Mercyhurst in a matchup of NEC teams.

The Skyhawks are 9-3 on their home court. Stonehill ranks fourth in the NEC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Todd Brogna averaging 4.3.

The Lakers have gone 7-6 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Stonehill averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Stonehill have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brogna is averaging 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Hermann Koffi is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jeff Planutis is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Lakers. Aidan Reichert is averaging 16.7 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 24.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

